AUBURN — On the strength of her all-around performance, Madilyn Malcolm won the Show of Showmen competition Saturday night at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in Auburn.
The contest matched the showmanship champions of six area counties. Each entrant showed six different species of livestock during the two-hour competition at the Show Barn on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
A 16-year-old student at Garrett High School, Malcolm represented Allen County, where she shows her 4-H livestock.
“Coming into it, I was really nervous, but once we got our animals and our numbers, I was pretty confident just to do my best and have fun, because the overall goal was just to have fun,” Malcolm said.
In 4-H, Malcolm exhibits pigs, sheep and goats, “So, I felt like I had a little advantage there, showing three species,” she said.
Malcolm won the swine round of the competition. Case Lemper of Noble County won the segments for sheep and goats. Madalyn Newby of LaGrange County won for dairy beef and dairy. Harper Henney of Steuben County, last year’s champion in the event, was the winner in the beef division.
Lauren Brown of DeKalb County won a cash prize for the best answer to a judge’s question, although that category did not count in the scoring.
Although Lemper won only one round, while two other competitors won two apiece, “She was really, consistently in that top one, two, three spot,” said Jared Jacobs of Frankfort, who judged the competition with his wife, Courtney.
“The best thing about her was, through every species she just stayed consistent, cool, collected, and she just did a nice job, overall, throughout the whole day. She was pretty impressive,” Jared Jacobs said.
Malcolm is the daughter of Sam and Jonelle Malcolm. Her older brother, Micah, represented Allen County in the Show of Showmen contest for each of the last three years.
Malcolm is in her eighth year of 4-H, but she said has been competing in open livestock shows since the age of 3.
After high school, Malcolm intends to study agriculture at Purdue University’s main campus in West Lafayette.
“There’s so many different things to pick from, I don’t know how to narrow it down, yet,” she said, “but my plan is to study ag.”
