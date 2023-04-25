AUBURN — An injury to her ear drum set Lindsey Koble down the path to becoming a doctor of audiology and ultimately opening her own practice in Auburn.
Audiology Always opened April 10 at 1045 W. 7th St. A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday.
Koble, of Garrett, is a 2009 graduate of Garrett High School and went on to attend Purdue University.
“I went to Purdue for undergrad, knowing that I wanted to be a doctor, but I had no idea what I really wanted to do.
“I thought I wanted to be a physical therapist … then I thought I wanted to be a pharmacist, thinking I would maybe like that,” Koble recalled.
Then, in her freshman year, Koble had surgery for temporomandibular joint disorder, commonly known as TMJ.
“I had jaw surgery and the surgeon accidentally poked a hole in my ear drum. So I had to see an audiologist in Fort Wayne for follow-up tests to see was the hole in my ear drum going to close? At the time, I said, ‘What is your job? I don’t even know what you do. What do you call yourself?’ And she was like, “I’m a doctor of audiology,’” Koble said with a smile.
Koble said she asked the doctor if she enjoyed her job, and the doctor responded, “Love it. Every single day. Love what I do, every single day.”
Koble returned to Purdue and switched her major to speech and hearing science.
“Speech and hearing science is a major where you either go to graduate school to be a speech pathologist or an audiologist. I knew from the start I was taking the audiology track, just because of that experience that I had seeing the audiologist when I had the hole in my ear drum,” Koble said.
Koble then attended the University of Illinois for graduate school, where she spent three years completing curriculum course work and then, during the fourth year, completing an externship at ENT Associates in Fort Wayne.
“I knew I wanted to do my career back here closer to home so I wanted to do that fourth year back here closer to home,” she said.
Koble ended up staying on at ENT Associates for her first job. She worked at the Fort Wayne and Auburn locations for about two years before taking a job with Signia Hearing — a global hearing aid manufacturer.
“I worked in the sales department. I was an account manager for all of Indiana,” Koble said of her work at Signia.
“I did that for almost four years and then I had a daughter — my daughter is a little over one year old now — and it was kind of the perfect storm of ‘I don’t want to travel around and live in hotels all the time when my family is here,’ and I was starting to be pulled a little bit back into patient care and I was ready to settle down and do my own thing,” Koble explained.
In opening her own practice, Koble noted that since 2017, she has had a running note in her phone of practice ideas and the way that she would do things if she had her own practice.
“Phone to phone, that note always transferred with me, all my ideas,” she said.
Explaining her job, Koble said audiologists primarily are known for their work with hearing aids.
“I do diagnostic hearing examinations. We do a hearing test to determine ‘Are you a candidate for hearing aids or not? Do you truly need a hearing aid or not?’ If you do, then my job is do decide and have a conversation with you on what hearing aid is best,” Koble explained.
“The nice part about my business, and what was really important to me, is that I wanted to be independent, meaning I do not have to fit one brand of hearing aid … I have the autonomy to truly choose what is best for every patient, and that was important to me from the start.”
As part of her practice, Koble also offers services for people with tinnitus.
“Tinnitus is ringing in the ears. There are a lot of people who have ringing in the ears. The best solution to help with ringing in the ears is hearing aids. Actually, hearing aids can help reduce the annoyance and how bothersome tinnitus is. But if somebody isn’t ready for hearing aids, there are other options and I want to be the trusted source to help them figure out other options,” Koble said.
Another aspect of her work focuses on hearing protection.
“Anybody who does shooting sports, to somebody who goes to music concerts to somebody who mows their lawn, I do custom hearing protection. I just take a mold of their ear and make an ear plug,” she explained.
In addition to her practice, Koble currently is pursuing her MBA through the University of Illinois and will graduate next year. She is joined at her practice by office administrator Amanda Blakesley.
“The Auburn community has really rallied around me from insurance to lawyers to senior communities. I have made such a connection with a lot of people in town. It’s been really, really nice,” she said.
She also credited her family for all their efforts and work in helping to get the practice ready for opening.
