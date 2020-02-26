AUBURN — Norris Chapel will host Ladies' Day Away Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. The speaker will be Becky Schmidt. There also will be a the praise band, Tehillah, breakfast and free babysitting.
Tickets are $15 at the door or may be obtained by calling Gail Norton at 927-5435 or Carole Reynolds at 925-0540. The church is located at 4793 C.R. 40-A, east of Auburn.
