INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is looking for volunteers to serve as virtual judges for the 2022 National History Day in Indiana contests.
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana’s schools. Students in grades four through 12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
Students use their research to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. To reach the 2022 NHDI State Contest, to be held at Marian University in April, students must qualify at one of five regional virtual contests.
At the regional contests, judges work in teams to assess student projects, give feedback and rank winners. Regional finalists advance to the state contest on April 30 at Marian University in Indianapolis. Then, the top two entries from each junior and senior category become eligible to compete in June at the National Contest for National History Day. The 2022 National Contest will be held virtually June 12-16.
Judges will receive training and orientation via video prior to the week of the contest. Projects will be made available through the online judging portal, where they will also provide feedback to students. Judges will have five days to review virtual projects on their own or with their team.
To register, visit indianahistory.org/education/educator-resources/history-day/volunteer-for-national-history-day/.
Volunteer time commitment is approximately a total of six hours, which can be spread throughout the week.
Regional NHDI contests will take place virtually on the following dates and times:
Northeast regional contest: Feb. 12;
Northwest regional contest: Feb. 19;
West regional contest: Feb. 26;
Central regional contest: March 5; and
South regional contest: March 12.
NHDI is a project-based, inquiry-based program which encourages students to explore their own passions by conducting research, developing research questions, and then exhibit their individual learning styles through the creation of exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers and websites.
NHDI is presented by the Rooker Family Foundation with support from the Vigran Family Foundation. For more information, visit indianahistory.org/historyday or call (317) 232-1882.
