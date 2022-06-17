AUBURN — Auburn Main Street, in connection with Expressions Gallery, will hold a community forum June 23 at the Dilgard Event Center located at the Atrium Marketplace in the 100 block of West 6th Street from 5:30-8 p.m.
In March, the City of Auburn was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to educate and engage the community on inclusive art features.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the engagement activities and discuss previous efforts and current ideas.
“We will have a community engagement activity with possible initiatives where you can share opinions and likes, concerns, and ideas relating to projects involved in the program. We will also feature George Berlin who will bring a light show at the event to get us all excited at some of the possibilities and to get the creative processes flowing,” Auburn Main Street stated.
Berlin of Chicago, is an immersive experience designer. Examples of his work can be seen at georgeberlin.com.
Local artist Nina Bennett will educate community members on what inclusive art is, how we can include inclusive art features in the city of Auburn, and how illumination art works. Bennett specializes in all media of art and is the owner of Expressions Gallery, where she is a sponsor to other local artists, teaches art classes, and sells one-of-a-kind art pieces, along with art supplies and materials.
“Art features have proven to be a cultural enhancement to areas to bring economic vitality, growth, and with illumination projects we can enhance safety, bring engagement, and activity into the evening hours. We hope that you will plan to join us for this exciting evening,” Auburn Main Street said.
Refreshments and heavy appetizers will be provided.
