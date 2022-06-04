HAMILTON — Members of the Hamilton High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Friday evening in a graduation ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Addressing her classmates and others attending the commencement celebration, valedictorian Meghyn McMullen said, “The class of 2022 is made up of so many amazing people.”
She said grades are not the only way to identify someone’s worth.
“And I think all of my classmates prove that. Some are amazing artists. Some work hard in their jobs. Some are caring and always willing to help others. Everyone has so many different skills and talents that can’t be defined in letters,” McMullen said.
“On paper, we’re all different, but at the end of the day, we all get the same fancy piece of paper that says ‘diploma’ at the top. Congratulations to all of us. We did it.”
Salutatorian Dawson Miller also offered remarks.
“Today is the end of 13 years together of growing, learning and preparing for our future. We have lost many peers to different schools but we have gained some as well. We have made so many memories and have forgotten even more. This is a start of the memories that we will make by ourselves, with future friends, or the ones of old,” Miller said.
“It is difficult to say where we will end up and how we will get there, but as we enter into adulthood, I ask my classmates to thank those that helped them get here. Teachers, administration, friends, family, anyone in your life not mentioned as well.”
Miller said people should not worry about the class of 2022’s future, describing his classmates as “smart and talented individuals who will live a bright life no matter how smooth or rough the road may be.”
To future Hamilton graduates and those who are just now entering high school, Miller said, “I ask that as you move on through the years, you work hard in your studies and maintain the best grades possible. I ask this because even though you may not care now about your accomplishments, when you reach your senior year and start going on to college or whatever career you may choose, you may be in a position where you just came short of what you could have been.”
Friday’s ceremony concluded with an audio-visual presentation celebrating each member of the senior class.
