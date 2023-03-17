Cinema Center to feature ‘Finding Vivian Maier’
FORT WAYNE — A free screening of the documentary, “Finding Vivian Maier” will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.
Now considered one of the twentieth century’s greatest street photographers, Vivian Maier was a mysterious nanny who secretly took over 100,000 photographs that went unseen during her lifetime.
The Cinema Center is teaming with the Garrett Museum of Art to share the story Maier and will take a deeper dive with a virtual visit from author Ann Marks along with copies of her book.
People are also encouraged to visit the Garrett Museum of Art to view 50 iconic photographs by Vivian Maier before the exhibit closes Sunday, March 26.
For exhibit information, go to garrettmuseumofart.org.
