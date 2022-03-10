AUBURN — An Auburn teen faces criminal charges in adult court in the case involving a March 2021 break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments.
Dominick J. Stapleton, 15, of the 4700 block of C.R. 56, and who currently is incarcerated at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in an unrelated case, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
A hearing on whether to waive Stapleton’s case to adult court took place Monday before DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm. Stapleton and his attorneys did not contest the waiver.
Grimm granted the waiver and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office filed the adult charges in Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
During Monday’s waiver hearing, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick testified he had been involved in the investigation of the March 2021 Castle Court break-in and shooting. The victim was a 14-year-old girl, who was shot in the cheek below her right eye, with the bullet becoming lodged next to the brain, Quick said.
Quick said an investigation into a string of burglaries at the Castle Court apartment complex helped police to crack the case.
Quick said there was no forced entry at any of the apartments and they had key or code locking mechanisms.
Quick said he spoke to the property manager and his son — also a juvenile — and the son admitted giving the universal access code to Stapleton because he was being “blackmailed” by Stapleton. The son also admitted giving Stapleton information about the apartments, places to burglarize and what could be found inside, Quick testified.
A second adult suspect in the case — Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn — also is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
During Monday’s hearing, Quick said Herzog provided police with an account of events surrounding the March shooting and burglary.
Herzog told police they had gone to the Castle Court apartment to burglarize the place. The female victim and her father lived in the apartment and they watched the father leave for work, Quick said.
According to the affidavit in Herzog’s case, on Aug. 31, investigators spoke with Stapleton’s close friend. He described Herzog and Stapleton as entering the Castle Court apartment. They came out of the apartment after Stapleton had found it was occupied by the girl.
During Monday’s hearing, Quick said Herzog told police Stapleton had forced him to go back into the apartment. Herzog told police he saw Stapleton point the gun and start shooting the girl. Herzog said when they ran back out, Stapleton was laughing hysterically, Quick testified.
An initial hearing in Stapleton’s case is scheduled for Tuesday.
