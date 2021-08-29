AUBURN — The first collector car auction in Auburn, on Labor Day 1971, caught everyone by surprise.
Auctioneer Dean Kruse was no exception. As he drove from his home south of Auburn to the auction site in an open field on the west edge of Auburn, he found traffic backed up on every route into town.
Most of those drivers were coming to watch Kruse take bids on a few dozen antique cars at unheard-of prices, topped by the $61,000 sale of a classic Duesenberg built by Auburn Automobile Co. in the 1930s.
Thousands of cars
In the coming decades, Kruse would sell tens of thousands of collectible cars, many for more than $1 million, at his annual auctions during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
This year, the auction marks its 50th anniversary and possibly its final year.
During his roller-coaster of a career, Kruse sold his auction company three times and bought it back twice. The final sale in 2010 put the company in the hands of what today is RMSotheby’s, which is proposing to sell its auction grounds south of Auburn to a local developer who would turn it into a sports park.
The early days
Organizers set up 700 bleacher seats for that first auction. They were not prepared for a throng of at least 15,000 spectators.
Kruse said the auction originated when the Auburn Chamber of Commerce needed to raise money to support the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival that celebrated the classic cars built by Auburn Automobile Co. in the 1920s and 1930s.
He said chamber leaders asked Kruse and his auctioneer father, Russell, to sell donated items with a goal of raising $3,000 to $5,000.
“My dad said, ‘What about selling the cars?’” that owners were bringing to Auburn every September, Kruse recalled.
Even with collecting $1 admission fees from only a fraction of the first auction’s spectators, who surged past the entry gates, the chamber earned about $7,500, Kruse said.
National news
National TV news networks reported with astonished tones on the first sale, and Kruse’s phone began ringing with offers to conduct car auctions in other cities.
“Our second sale in Scottsdale (Arizona) was so big, I couldn’t believe it,” he said recently. “Coming home on the airplane, I was going over all the numbers, and tears rolled down my cheeks because I couldn’t believe I took in $800,000 in one day as income for our company. I couldn’t comprehend that, so we were off and running.”
He added, “It was fun to watch it grow. We worked hard. When we first started, there was no such thing as an annual collector car auction.”
Time to move
To handle the crowds expected in 1972, the Auburn auction moved to the DeKalb High School campus, which would become it home for the next 17 years. Spectators watched from the home football bleachers as Kruse sold cars under a tent over the running track.
Eighty of the 1972 auction”s 150 cars went to new owners for a total of $888,000, but the headlines belonged to a Duesenberg once owned by movie star Greta Garbo, which sold for $90,000.
A story in this newspaper said Kruse had sold “perhaps the most valuable item that would ever pass under his gavel.” That prediction proved to be short-sighted, as Kruse would shatter the Garbo record again and again.
In 1974, Kruse sold five Duesenbergs at the auction — four of them for $100,000 or more, topping out at $160,000 for the most expensive.
As a cash machine far richer than the chamber first imagined, the auction raised enough money to buy the building that became the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and restore it to its original splendor. Kruse estimated that in its first few decades, the festival organization’s share of auction proceeds totaled nearly $5 million, which supported the museum.
Garbo returns
On the auction’s 20th anniversary, the Garbo Duesenberg would return to Auburn and attract a bid of $2.8 million. Its owner at the time, car collector Jerry Moore of Texas, rejected the bid, saying he wanted $3 million.
By then, the auction had become a multi-day event and moved to its sprawling site alongside Interstate 69, south of Auburn.
The 1988 auction marked the final year at DeKalb High School. This newspaper reported that “the auction has outgrown the school complex.”
By then, the Auburn sale had become “the biggest, the largest, the richest collector car auction ever,” this newspaper observed. It stretched over four days, offering 1,450 cars to bidders and racking up $14.2 million in total sales.
In one 45-minute stretch of the 1988 auction, Kruse sold seven Duesenbergs for a combined $2.95 million. Only one of the first 13 auctions had topped that total overall.
An estimated 75,000 people flocked to the 1988 event, but organizers learned a harsh lesson about its vulnerability to wet weather.
Parking lots at the high school were so soggy that police stopped cars at the north edge of Auburn, preventing them from going to the high school because there was no place to park.
Determined to reach the auction, many spectators parked alongside the roads and hiked more than a mile to the high school campus.
Time to build
Kruse solved the parking problem for the following year, purchasing land south of Auburn to build an auction park at a cost of more than $1 million.
At its spacious new home, the 1989 auction grew to six days, stretching from Thursday to Tuesday of Labor Day weekend and offering 2,000 cars for bids and 2,000 more for private sale in a “car corral” on the grounds.
Attendance soared by a reported 30% or more, and auctioneers sold $1 million worth of cars on the 1989 sale’s opening day. Total sales for the weekend hit a record $15 million.
“Traffic jams — a plague last year when the auction was held at DeKalb High School — were nonexistent,” this newspaper reported.
Explaining the auction’s huge attendance, estimated at 300,000 in its peak years, Kruse once said, “This is a show. You’ve got a lot of cars to look at. You’ve got a lot of celebrities you can meet. You’ve got great food vendors. You’ve got a swap meet. … An auction is a small part of this. This is an entertainment event.”
In 1999, Kruse sold his auction company to internet auction giant eBay for a price he couldn’t turn down, which he reported as $128 million.
Deal of the century
“I thought I made the best deal of the century, but I think I might have outsmarted myself,” Kruse said recently. He now believes that by cutting his expenses and keeping the business, “I could have made Auburn bigger and better, and it would be there forever.”
Kruse said “eBay ran it down tremendously” with its inability to match his showmanship. He bought the company back in 2002 for a fraction of the original price — $12 million, he said.
The 2008 recession put the collector car business through a crusher, however. Finding himself deeply in debt, Kruse sold the company again in 2010, this time to fellow car auctioneer Rob Myers’ and his Auctions America.
Now owned by auction giant Sotheby’s, and after 11 years of continuing the Auburn fall sale, RM appears eager to sell the auction park and end a half-century tradition. The company did not respond to questions about the Auburn auction’s future.
There’s a future
Kruse said he’s not convinced that a sale of the park would bring down the hammer on Auburn’s auto auction tradition.
“I believe there’s a legend in Auburn that you just can’t shut the door and say it’s over,” Kruse said. He sees RM’s departure as an opportunity for his nephew, John Kruse, whose Worldwide Auctioneers company has been conducting a smaller, rival sale in Auburn each Labor Day weekend since 2008.
John Kruse said Friday that Worldwide Auctioneers will be considering its future options, adding, “I’m pretty optimistic about, and committed to, making sure Auburn, Indiana, not only stays on the map, but is rightfully and continually recognized as the classic car capital of the world and one of the highlights of the annual auction calendar.”
“He’s got a lot of heritage that he can build on,” Dean Kruse said of his nephew. “People have in their minds, all over this nation and around the world, that Auburn, Indiana, is the classic car capital of the world.”
