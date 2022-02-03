AUBURN — DeKalb County city and town leaders gathered last week to share their visions for 2022 and to look back at progress made in 2021 during the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Vision 2022.
“We are excited to have representatives from our cities and towns. I love that we have this opportunity to bring all of our communities together,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
The presentation was the first of three hosted by the chamber. The second presentation, “State of Education,” will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 9 at Kruse Plaza. The third presentation, “State of Business and Non-Profits,” will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 at Kruse Plaza.
The event was sponsored by Zach Lightner of Lightner Law Firm, P.C.
Leaders from each community shared one common vision when it came to highlighting their communities — growth and revitalization for their downtown business districts.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley started the discussion by briefly discussing improvements coming to the county’s largest city. The city will begin a multi-year downtown revitalization project this summer. The city has dedicated $1 million toward the project in 2022.
The municipality looking to reinvent its downtown with the biggest changes is Waterloo. After the demolition of an entire downtown block in late 2021, the town is poised for redevelopment.
Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard said the decision to tear down the city block was “scary and hard.”
“We are excited though about our blank slate,” she said.
In 2022, the town is looking to work directly with downtown business owners through its redevelopment commission to renovate downtown business. One of the main goals is to make the storefronts open to business.
“I am hoping to spur businesses to open for business or to sell to someone who wants to,” Howard said.
The town administration is working to bring new business to the blank lot on the west side of North Wayne Street.
Straddling the DeKalb and Steuben county line, Hamilton has seen growth in its downtown with all of its buildings filled and open for business.
Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull said this is the first time in 11 years that all of the downtown businesses are full.
The former Rio Bar, which sits on the corner of East Bellefontaine Road and North Wayne Street, was recently sold. The building will house a bakery and coffee shop on the upper level and a recreational outfitter shop in the basement.
Jodi Barber, president of Butler Main Street, said she was proud to represent all of the changes happening in Butler’s downtown.
One of the biggest assets to the community is the International Monster Truck Museum, which relocated to Butler in 2021.
“We have seen thousands of new visitors to the city with the museum,” she said.
She also highlighted several new businesses downtown that have made a difference to the community. Another major asset to the community is the vast amount of festivals and other events held downtown.
She said those events will be even better in 2022 as Butler Main Street merges with Butler Happenings to host events.
Marcie Conkle, Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Garrett, said improvements have also been made in downtown Garrett. They include two new murals and bicycle racks, made by students at Garrett Middle School.
Auburn ready to grow
Ley opened his presentation saying, “Our city is in great financial shape, and it will continue to be that way.”
He highlighted several of the ongoing projects in the city including efforts to make the city a “walkable community.” In 2021, the city replaced 15,000 linear feet of sidewalk — 4,400 linear feet done through the city’s residential sidewalk program. Along with that, $155,000 was spent on new Americans with Disabilities compliant sidewalk ramps.
The city is also looking at revitalizing Eckhart Park — the city’s oldest park — with the purchase of the DeKalb County Highway Department land. The city is also looking at relocating its highway department, which sits on the north end of the park.
Ley said the two properties will add 10 acres to the park.
He also highlighted the potential for development along S.R. 8 west of town. In doing so, Ley is looking at changes that can be made to the corridor to allow for better traffic flow.
Garrett too is growing
Speaking for Mayor Todd Fiandt, Conkle said Garrett is growing.
She also highlighted her city’s sidewalk program — a 50/50 program — replaced nearly four blocks of sidewalk in 2021.
“Donations continue to come in for the program,” she said.
The parking lot behind city hall was reconstructed in 2021 along with one off of Franklin Street.
In 2022, the town will continue to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility and focus on reconstructing C.R. 15 west of the Walmart Distribution Center.
Portions of 17 streets in the city limits will be resurfaced with Community Crossing grant money.
Business expansion coming to Butler
During her presentation, Barber highlighted the growth of two businesses within the city. Forest River will be building a new facility south of town on 30 acres and Therma-Tru will be expanding, bringing additional jobs to the community.
After years of trying to secure grant money, the city will begin a $5 million infrastructure project to address south side stormwater issues. In October, the city received a $2.65 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Butler. I have seen us grow,” she said. “I have seen us create a sense of community. You can see Mike’s (Mayor Mike Hartman) passion in what he does and the results of that.”
Building community pride in Waterloo
Howard said one of her main goals for 2022 is recreating a sense of community within her small town.
She said the destruction of the downtown block has caused some hard feelings within the town because change is never easy.
“We want to save the other side of the downtown block. We want to help them,” she said. “Community is very important. We have to rebuild (community pride) and that is our focus.”
In 2022, the town will be dedicating its Veterans Park on the south side of downtown. The park will include a veterans memorial and a vision for the future, which could include a possible splash pad.
She said the town is also looking at joining the county’s mural craze with the potential of two new murals in the downtown area.
Recreational opportunities key in Hamilton
Shull said Hamilton is unique because it sits in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
“I am pleased with the ability to work together with DeKalb County,” he said. “Working with the DeKalb County Commissioners is something that gives us the hope we are looking for.”
Shull highlighted improvements to the town including the recently installed bathroom facility at the town’s public beach.
“They were a necessity to keep the beach open,” he said.
A recently installed dog park along the Fish Creek trail will be receiving additional upgrades in 2022 and the town’s park and recreation department is working with the school system to bring additional tennis courts to the community. The new tennis courts will give the town eight additional pickleball courts. Hamilton’s pickleball club currently has about 75 members.
“Double-H Farms has been a great asset to our community,” he said.
A Memorial Day concert will bring some 3,000 to 4,000 people to the community.
