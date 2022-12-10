AUBURN — DeKalb County Surveyor Mike Kline has resigned from his position, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
In his letter of resignation, dated Dec. 7, Kline cites medical and health issues for his resignation.
DeKalb County Republican Party chairman Rick Ring said a caucus to fill the vacancy will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb County YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn. Enter through door 4 located on the north side of the building.
The successful candidate will take office on Jan. 11, 2023. The term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
The DeKalb County Surveyor is a countywide office. Persons eligible to vote in the caucus are the 39 DeKalb Republican precinct committeeman who have been in office 30 days prior to Dec. 7, 2022, the resignation letter date of the current surveyor.
Qualifications to run for DeKalb County Surveyor in the caucus are: must have been a resident of DeKalb County for one year prior to the election (caucus date Jan. 10, 2023); and a registered voter in DeKalb County.
Persons interested in filling the position must notify Richard Ring, DeKalb Republican Party Chairman. Form CEB-5 must be completed and filed 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time with the DeKalb Republican Party Chairman. The form can be found on the Indiana Secretary of State election division website or by contacting the DeKalb County Clerk or DeKalb Republican Headquarters.
