FORT WAYNE — Police now are investigating two shootings of young children this week.
Tuesday at 10:43 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was shot in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned there was knock at the front door of the boy’s home, and when the he went to answer the door he was shot. Multiple shots we fired. Police have no suspects.
“There is very little information on this incident, and we are asking the community to please help us with these last two shootings. We need to continue to work together to put an end to this. Our detectives are working tirelessly on these shootings. Please come forward with any information you may have about these or any other shootings,” said Sgt Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department
In the first incident, an 8-year-old boy was wounded when gunshots were fired into his home from outside around 2 a.m. Sunday.
A doctor listed the boy’s wounds to his shoulder and chest area as life-threatening, police added. He later was upgraded to stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
“We are extremely happy that the child is doing well. However, this does not negate the seriousness of this incident. This type of incident should never be a community standard which we accept as commonplace. We are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting and would appreciate any help from the community. If you have any information please call 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP,” Rosales-Scatena said.
