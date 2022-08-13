Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss safety will take place immediately following the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 64.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
