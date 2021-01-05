Officers arrest nine
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested nine people from Dec. 29, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brian Graves, 48, of the 900 block of Stony Drive, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 29 at 9:19 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kathy Fisher, 43, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 29 at 10:11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of failure to appear in court on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor .
David Blade, 42, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, was arrested Dec. 30 at 4:01 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Charles Mosley, 53, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 31 at 3:16 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, with with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ashley Sierra, 31, of the 1400 block of Faith Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 31 at 6:13 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Roysdon, 20, of the 1900 block of North Morrison Road, Muncie, was arrested Dec. 31 at 6:26 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Hodge, 25, of the 300 block of Silver Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 31 at 7:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clifton Gamble, 35, of the 200 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested Jan. 2 at 2:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Don Maxwell, 30, of the 2000 block of West 3rd Street, Hobart, was arrested Jan. 4 at 1:23 p.m. by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with failure to serve a sentence for driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.