FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will make its 34th flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Honor Flight 34 currently consists of a total of 84 veterans: four World War II veterans, 27 Korea veterans, 46 Cold War veterans and seven Vietnam veterans. To date, 2,458 veterans have been transported to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor.
Flight 34 is sponsored and paid in full by Phil’s One Stop. Phil and Renee Carper own and operate 19 Marathon service stations in the Fort Wayne area.
“We are thankful for all those who have served our country to protect our freedoms and are happy we are able to help honor our veterans," the Carpers said in a news release.
“Phil and Renee Carper are well-known in the Fort Wayne area for their annual and ongoing fund-raising events to support local charities. We are proud to be a recipient of their dedicated commitment through their sponsorship of our Oct. 16, 2019, Honor Flight," said Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert.
Veterans and volunteer guardians will gather Oct. 16 at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5 a.m., with take-off projected to be at 6:40 a.m. Upon the veterans’ return home, the community is encouraged to patriotically welcome them in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport on the evening of Oct. 16. The return time is tentative, but expected to be at approximately 8:15 p.m. More information regarding the public’s participation and return timing will be shared on the group's Facebook page at HFNEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.