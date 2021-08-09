AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s Main and Genealogy buildings will open at noon Tuesday.
The City of Auburn will be working on utilities Tuesday morning, leaving the library without water while work is completed. In the interest of the health and safety of library staff and patrons, library administration decided it was best to delay opening.
The Main Library, 603 S. Jackson St., and Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., will be open today from noon to 7 p.m., and the Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., will be open 3:30-7 p.m. Curbside services will only be available from 4-6 p.m. today.
