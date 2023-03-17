Comedian Katt Williams coming to the Embassy

FORT WAYNE — The Embassy Theatre has announced that comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, will bring his 2023 and Me Tour to the Embassy on Saturday, May 13.
Williams will take the stage at 8 p.m. performing an all-new show following the success of his World War III tour. Member pre-sale begins today, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today (March 17).
Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams has been taking the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of standup that highlights articulate and sharp dialogue, rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages in the nation.
With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest stand-up special released last May, Katt Williams: World War III, explores the subject of conspiracy theories, delivering a realistic but humorous critique of some of the most bizarre and alarmingly prevalent theories.
In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on NYPD Blue. Soon after, Williams began to consistently book television appearances before landing his first feature film role as Money Mike in Friday After Next. Following his breakout performance in the sequel to Friday, Williams captured the attention of directors, producers and audiences with an extensive list of memorable onscreen appearances including Father Figures, Norbit, Scary Movie V, Epic Movie, Bastards, Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, The Boondocks, Wild ‘n Out, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, and his guest role in Atlanta, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Williams is also known for his epic stand-up specials, including The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, American Hustle, Priceless: Afterlife, Kattpacalypse and the critically acclaimed Katt Williams: Great America on Netflix.
Tickets range from $59 to $250 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the Embassy box office, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, 424-5665.
