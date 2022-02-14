FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses recently announced they would be offering free textbooks in 2022-23, extending the school's Ivy+ program for all eligible students.
This is the second year textbooks will be provided at no cost.
“Continuing to find innovative ways to lower costs for our students is an important part of the overall value we are providing to students and to our community,” said Dr. Sue Ellsperman, president of Ivy Tech College. “We know that the cost of textbooks are often a limiting factor for out students, and we are pleased to be able to provide free textbooks for another year.”
In fall 2021, more than 55,000 students received free textbooks for a savings to students of over $14 million. In spring 2022, more than 47,000 student have already enrolled and will receive similar savings.
Ivy Tech’s Ivy+ tuition program also continues in 2022-23. When students take at least 12 credit hours a semester, they pay a flat rate and can add additional credit hours for no additional cost. The flat rate encourages full-time students to take additional courses each term, helping them graduate faster and save money. As part of the Ivy+ tuition program, part-time students will see their tuition frozen in 2022-23 at the same rate as the previous academic year and will pay the lowest per-credit-hour fee in the state.
