AUBURN — Local information on food, mental health, community resources, government, and more can be found on the Eckhart Public Library’s webpage epl.lib.in.us/community/.
On the page, local businesses, organizations and more are joining together to provide a hub of information.
The webpage also promotes the idea of “19 Seconds of Joy” where people can spend time, even just a moment each day, doing something that makes them happy.
The library reminds patrons that digital resources like Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy are available with a library card any time. Kanopy is also extending its free viewing of Kanopy Kids programming through May 31. The library is available at epl.lib.in.us, through email at info@epl.lib.in.us, or through its Facebook page for anyone with questions.
