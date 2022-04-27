AUBURN — An Auburn teen was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting a sleeping 16-year-old girl in the face during a break-in at Castle Court Apartments last March.
Dominick Stapleton, 15, of the 4700 block of C.R. 56, and who currently is incarcerated at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in an unrelated case, pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Circuit Court.
Stapleton’s case was waived to adult court last month by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm.
The plea agreement stated the court shall impose the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. The agreement also called for the state to dismiss other pending charges and refrain from filing additional charges related to burglaries committed in DeKalb County in the winter and/or spring of 2021.
After hearing testimony from the girl, her father and a probation officer on the propriety of the plea agreement Tuesday, Grimm accepted the plea and imposed the 20-year sentence, which will be served as an adult.
Stapleton admitted that on March 20, 2021, when he was age 14, he entered a Castle Court apartment without permission. While in the apartment, he was armed with a .22 caliber pistol and fired it in the direction of the girl, shooting her in the face.
According to police, the girl was shot in the cheek below her right eye, with the bullet becoming lodged next to the brain.
When asked by his attorney, Mark Thoma, whether he was attempting to kill the girl, Stapleton responded, “Yes, I was.”
The girl told the court she was in favor of the plea agreement. She said the term “victim” follows her, and described it as a “haunting nickname.”
However, she told Stapleton, “You failed to break me.”
“What you did was not only cowardly, but foolish,” she said. “I was helpless, asleep.”
“I will grow from this and overcome,” she added.
“I want people to know that this traumatizing experience does not define who I am … I’m so much more resilient than I look.”
The girl’s father also addressed Stapleton, telling him “What you did was terrible, heinous, callous … You shot a sleeping child.”
He advised Stapleton to take the 20 years he is behind bars to “do better” and “be better.”
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Neal Blythe noted the deep impact Stapleton’s actions have had on the girl and her family, as well as Stapleton’s own family.
“Senseless violence like this has absolutely no place anywhere,” he said.
Blythe said it was fortunate that the girl had a “guardian angel” with her on the night of the shooting.
“It was extremely serious, but she’s here today,” he said, describing the girl as an extremely strong individual who “has been the model of grace.”
Thoma said the plea agreement is a culmination of much work and discussion and is fair and reasonable.
DeKalb County probation officer Will Ternet, who prepared a pre-sentence investigation report, also recommended that the court accept the plea agreement.
Ternet said that while on the surface, a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years may sound light, it will in fact place Stapleton in prison for longer than he has been alive to date.
In accepting the agreement, Grimm echoed Ternet’s sentiments about the length of the sentence.
“The plea calls for a sentence at the department of correction as an adult for a term of years which exceeds Mr. Stapleton’s so-far-lived life span,” Grimm said.
He said the plea agreement was a product of hard work and intense negotiations and commended parties for their work on the case.
“The whole thing is a tragedy,” Grimm said.
“I hope that you will emerge from the department of correction a different person, because that period of time will exceed your lifespan on earth already,” Grimm told Stapleton.
“It’s a very unfortunate scenario. I hope you find rehabilitation.”
“I do not wish you ill, but those were your acts, acts for which you have taken responsibility,” Grimm added.
A second adult suspect in the case — Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn — also is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies. His case is pending in DeKalb Superior Court II.
During Herzog’s initial hearing in September, his attorney, Seth Tipton, said Herzog is not alleged to be the shooter in the case.
