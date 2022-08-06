In recognition of the DeKalb County Extension Homemakers celebrating 100 years, the following article on the history of the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association was printed in a recent edition of the DeKalb County Purdue Extension newsletter, Extension Edge.
The Indiana Extension Homemakers Association began in 1913 as a social and educational organization for women.
Before changing to their current name in the 1960s, the group(s) were also referred to as Home Economics clubs and Home Demonstration clubs, due to the focus on demonstration work to educate women about matters relating to the farm and home. In these efforts, the home was recognized as a contributing factor to the relative success of farms, and the work of homemakers was recognized as critical to ensuring said successes.
Many of the lessons taught were related to food preservation, gardening, sewing and home maintenance.
The individual clubs were supported by both county groups and a statewide organization. There was an extension office at Purdue University in West Lafayette. From the Purdue office, individuals went out to the counties around the state and taught new ways to do chores at home.
With the growth in the number of groups throughout the state, this became impossible. Therefore, the counties each received their own officers who would meet members of several of the local groups at the county offices and teach them the lessons. The individuals who attended the instruction would then go back to their groups and demonstrate the methods learned to their fellow club members.
Although the clubs were not restricted to rural membership, the affiliation of the homemakers extension with farms and the farm extension services resulted in a membership that was primarily rural.
The IEHA has also been instrumental in the growth and success of 4H programs throughout the state. Early leaders and educators in the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association include notable women from Purdue University like Lella Gaddis, Virginia Claypool Meredith, and Eva Goble.
Although the meetings and mission of the Extension Homemakers Association was always officially to educate women and make home processes more efficient and productive, the groups also served as a social outlet for women who typically did not spend much time outside of the home.
More closely related to this social aspect of the Homemakers Association was the Extension Homemakers Chorus (1934-1974), organized and conducted by Albert Stewart. Individual chapters or counties would practice songs from the song of the month books distributed by Stewart before occasionally meeting as a large group to rehearse and perform. The chorus performed throughout the state, as well as some more notable national and international performances.
The Indiana Extension Homemakers Association remains active throughout the state today, and has expanded their reach to include philanthropic endeavors. Their vision statement, created in 2012, states: “The Indiana Extension Homemakers are dedicated to empowering and enriching the lives of individuals, families and communities.
(Source: https://archives.lib.purdue.edu/agents/corporate_entities/378 and https://indianahistory.org.)
