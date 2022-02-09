ANGOLA — A second Steuben County judge has been requested to hear a motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in Auburn Mayor Mike Ley’s lawsuit against the Auburn Common Council.
A day after Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat declined the appointment, DeKalb Superior Court II reached out to Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Fee accepted the special appointment late Wednesday afternoon and set a hearing date for 9 a.m. Friday in the Steuben Superior Court. Parties in the case will appear via Zoom.
The lawsuit stems from an ordinance passed by the city council forming a utility service board to take the power of governance away from the mayor’s office for Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services. The ordinance, which passed on second reading, was vetoed by Ley and then approved in a veto override vote on Feb. 1.
Despite the filing of the lawsuit, the Common Council, which also makes up the utility service board, went ahead with its organizational meeting on Monday.
During that meeting the board appointed Kevin Webb as chair and Matthew Kruse as vice chair. Natalie DeWitt will serve as secretary.
The mayor sought out the temporary injunction as referendum paperwork has been filed to put the issue on the May primary ballot.
Legal counsel for the Common Council filed a motion for change of judge on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The mayor is represented by Christopher Janak of Bose, McKinney & Evans LLP out of Indianapolis. The council is represented by Jeffrey Goeglein of Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP of Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.