AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association Christmas Parade will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Entries of floats, dance groups, horse-drawn wagons and sleighs, cars, choirs, bands, civic organizations, church groups and school groups are invited. No Santa or Mrs. Claus entries are permitted.
The parade will line up at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. All entries must arrive by 6:15 p.m. No parade entries will be allowed on the fairgrounds before 5:30 p.m. No vehicles except parade entries will be allowed on the fairgrounds.
Entry forms are available at Carbaugh Jewelers in downtown Auburn or daba4auburn.org and must be completed and dropped off at Carbaugh’s by Saturday.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place entries in three categories. Judging will be based on creativity, theme, enthusiasm and overall presentation.
Visible identification is required on every parade entry. Judging will take place at Bassett Office Supply. Stopping will not be allowed.
The parade will end at Courtyard Park in downtown Auburn, where a holiday program, the lighting of the Frosty sign and an awards ceremony will take place following the parade.
For more information, people may call Mike or Jan at Carbaugh Jewelers, 925-3113.
