INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.
People can register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117.
All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.
