AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H program has welcomed a new 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator to help lead and guide the program.
Effie Campbell began her duties Jan. 4 as the newest Purdue Extension Educator in DeKalb County. She was a 10-year 4-H member in White County. She received her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and her master’s degree from Purdue University.
Campbell said she is excited to be in DeKalb County and is looking forward to meeting all its 4-H members and families.
The DeKalb County 4-H Council held its first meeting of the year on Jan. 20. The meetings are still partially virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Its 2021 goals are to safely move forward toward a more normal year of in-person meetings, workshops, shows and ultimately a return to the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in late September if county restrictions allow.
A major building project on the DeKalb County fairgrounds in Auburn is in the very early planning stages, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Fair Board.
The 2021 4-H Council officers are Mark Carunchia, president; Mike Rakestraw, vice president; C.J. Tucker, secretary; Rachel Haynes, treasurer; and executive board members Chris Pranger and Dr. Kyle Yarde.
4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the United States and can be found in all 92 of Indiana’s counties. 4-H provides youth in grades K-12 with a wide variety of ways to be involved in the program. Throughout the year, youth can stay involved through local 4-H clubs, after-school programs, 4-H camps, workshops, and programs that focus on unique topics.
In DeKalb County, 4-H youth can take part in summer judging for 4-H projects they have completed. In the fall, 4-H members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock.
Visit the Purdue Extension DeKalb County 4-H Facebook page and DeKalb County Purdue Extension for more information regarding the program. Those interested in enrolling in the 4-H program should visit v2.4honline.com. There is a $25 fee per child to enroll.
Anyone with questions or concerns or those interested in becoming an adult volunteer with the 4-H program should contact the Purdue Extension DeKalb County office at 925-2562.
Important DeKalb 4-H dates for 2021:
• DeKalb County Jr. Leader Meeting, Feb. 15;
• Beef/dairy beef ID Day, March 13;
• Drop/add deadline for 4-H projects, May 15;
• 4HOnline deadline for all cattle, dairy steers and state fair animals, May 15;
• Summer judging, July 19-22; and
• DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.