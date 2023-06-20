DeKalb County Sheriff reports scam
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from DeKalb County residents of scam phone calls regarding the sheriff’s office.
DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said an individual has been contacting residents and telling them he is with the sheriff’s office. In the call, the individual instructs the person to purchase money orders or gift cards to pay him so they do not go to jail for missing jury duty.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to not give out any personal information by phone, and that county government conducts business by mail rather than by phone.
“When you are contacted by an unknown person, always assume it is a scam until you have confirmed otherwise. Call the sheriff’s office at 925-3365 if you ever have any questions,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.