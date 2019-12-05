MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. will raise its electricity rates in 2020, based on a ruling from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
An average NIPSCO residential electric customer will see an overall increase of approximately $6 per month instead of $11 as in the original proposal.
The monthly customer charge — a flat monthly cost associated with serving customers regardless of their usage — will drop from $14 to $13.50 per month.
The change will be phased in across two steps — Jan. 1 and March 1, NIPSCO said in a news release.
“The decision follows an extensive regulatory review and public input process, which began with NIPSCO’s original proposal in November 2018, and has resulted in a balanced outcome for customers,” the company said.
The change for commercial and industrial customers will vary depending on usage patterns, but on average, rates for overall commercial and smaller industrial customers will also increase less than NIPSCO’s original proposal, the company said.
“Providing affordable and reliable energy is essential,” said NIPSCO president Violet Sistovaris. “New rates are anticipated to remain in line with the national average as we focus on continuing to better serve customers now and into the future.”
As Indiana’s second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 472,000 electric customers across 32 counties, including portions of the four northeast corner counties of Indiana.
The last change in NIPSCO’s base electricity rates came in 2016. The company said the primary drivers for the new increase include investments in upgrading electric infrastructure, environmental upgrades and a shift in the way some large industrial customers will obtain electricity in the future.
The environmental law organization Earthjustice and watchdog group Citizens Action Coalition issued a news release criticizing the increase, under the headline, “Northwest Indiana industrialists get a break, while families and small businesses pick up the tab.”
The groups said the decision will allow six large companies to buy most of their energy from outside markets.
“This decision will shift between $40 million and $60 million of costs annually from the large companies to NIPSCO’s remaining captive customers. These six large companies will realize significant reductions in their monthly energy bills, while the rest of NIPSCO’s customers will see a hike in their bills. NIPSCO created this proposal in response to the six companies’ threats that they would leave Indiana, and perhaps the United States, unless they were given special subsidies by the IURC,” the news release said.
The groups praised segments of the IURC ruling that require NIPSCO to submit a low-income assistance program within the next six months and reduce NIPSCO’s monthly fixed residential charge by 50 cents per month.
NIPSCO said customers who may be experiencing difficulty with their bills — regardless of their income levels — can learn about options available to them at nipsco.com/paymentassistance.
Customers can learn about programs and incentives to be more energy-efficient at nipsco.com/save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.