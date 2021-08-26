AUBURN — The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will have a meeting and luncheon on Wednesday at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The featured speaker will be Andrew Foster, director of Inspiration Ministries. He will be speaking on the programs and services offered at the Living Waters Farmers Market Place.
All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make a reservation.
