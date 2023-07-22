Getts completes Trine University degree
ANGOLA — Geoffrey Getts of Garrett has completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the 2023 spring semester.
Getts earned a degree in Grad Cert Secondary Education Pedagogy at Trine.
