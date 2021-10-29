FORT WAYNE — Investor’s Business Daily named Steel Dynamics, Inc., one of the 100 Best ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) Companies of 2021.
Steel Dynamics was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation and one of only three steel producers globally.
“We are honored by this acknowledgement,” said Mark D. Millett, chairman and CEO. “Our recognition as one of the best ESG companies is due to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. It is their drive and dedication to keep each other safe, to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions, and to be a leader in the steel industry regarding sustainability that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest of operational and financial performance.”
To determine the 100 Best ESC Companies Investor’s Business Daily, first screened Dow Jones ESG data, which includes more than 6,000 companies.
