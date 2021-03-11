Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from March 1-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Bryce Delong, 19, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested March 1 at 7:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
James Shaffer, 30, of the 17200 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested March 2 at 11:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with interference with custody, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jesse Powell, 29, of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 2 at 11:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrant charging him with auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
David Blade, 42, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, was arrested March 2 at 3:31 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Brown, 38, of the 1700 block of Krebs Court, Angola, was arrested March 1 at 3:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; and nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Quentin Moody, 26, of Cottonwood Drive, Garrett, was arrested March 3 at 5:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Frownfelter, 33, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested March 3 at 9:16 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 3 at 10:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Johnston, 30, of the 20100 block of Amethyst Drive, Goshen, was arrested March 4 at 3:48 a.m. on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony.
Jerry Pomeroy, 36, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 4 at 10:16 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Amanda Jessup, 33, of the 400 block of South Byron Street, Homer, Michigan, was arrested March 5 at 9 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bruce Sizemore, 50, of the 2500 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was arrested March 5 at 2:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gregory Daugherty, 45, of the 1400 block of Sanders Drive, Auburn, was arrested March 5 at 9 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Jones, 44, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested March 5 at 11:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with a Four County Transitional Living violation related to his case for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Demarquis Reed, 26, of the 2900 block of Reynolds Street, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested March 6 at 4:34 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia as a Level 6 felony and Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Tate, 28, of the 900 block of North Seminary Street, Roanoke, was arrested March 6 at 5:53 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Horton, 33, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, Angola, was arrested March 7 at 11:30 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Christy Chambers, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested March 8 at 1:15 p.m. for an alleged probation violation.
Cody Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested March 9 at 11:17 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Lindsay Landis, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested March 9 at 2:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
