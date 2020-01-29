AUBURN — DeKalb County mayors and community leaders gave a preview of 2020 for an audience Wednesday morning at Rieke Park Lodge in Auburn.
Some three dozen people attended DeKalb Vision 2020, sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
New Butler Mayor Mike Hartman, Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt and new Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard spoke about their outlooks for the year. Auburn City Councilman Kevin Webb filled in for new Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, who could not attend.
A second installment of DeKalb Vision 2020 will feature local school superintendents on Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. in the DeKalb County Community Foundation office, 700 S. Main St. Auburn. Registration costs $10 for chamber members and $20 for the general public.
Garrett
“We want to continue to make the city a good place to move and live,” said Garrett Mayor Todd Fiant.
“We’ll be constructing new welcome signs that will represent the city and catch the eyes of those coming into our city,” Fiandt said. New directional signs will point visitors toward parks, the city pool and businesses.
Garrett is the proud owner of the only outdoor public swimming pool in DeKalb County, Fiandt said.
“We’re going to try to get some more pool toys,” he said. “We will be marketing our parks,” with six parks covering 61 acres, he added.
In recent years, Garrett has added more than 300 housing lots in new subdivisions, he said. One on the south side offers 129 lots, with more than 40 already taken.
Garrett will promote itself as “a place to get quality homes at a decent price,” Fiandt said.
The city is extending water and sewer lines south to C.R. 56 for future growth. It has partnered with Auburn Essential Services to install fiber-optic lines in the industrial park. Extending fiber-optics to residents will take more time and money, he added.
With its features including respected schools, “Garrett is a place to call home,” Fiandt said.
Auburn
Auburn City Councilman Kevin Webb mentioned plans to build a skate park this year in Eckhart Park and a Community Commons pavilion downtown with public restrooms.
“That’s going to be a big plus, with the public bathrooms not being available in the courthouse because of security,” Webb said about the Community Commons project proposed by Ley.
Auburn has hired a contractor to repave Touring Drive and North Street this year, Webb said.
Webb mentioned his hope that water rates can be reduced later this year, because new meters installed in 2019 are accurately measuring water use, while old meters on average read 11% low.
Butler
“It has been busy, busy since day one,” Butler Mayor Mike Hartman said on his 29th day in office.
Hartman said he would like to see “about a hundred different things” accomplished, but said he is focusing on a few main goals designed “to get the people of Butler proud of Butler again.”
1. Hiring a code enforcement officer was among Hartman’s first priorities.
“One of the biggest things people told me is that we had to get Butler cleaned up,” Hartman said, describing problems with dilapidated homes, junk cars and brush.
Two police officers will share the duties of a code enforcement officer, working eight hours a day on their days off from police duties.
2. Cleaning up the Butler Co. property that was destroyed in a 2015 fire will be another priority.
Hartman said a $75,000 grant from Indiana Brownfields could help remove debris. The estimated cost of a full cleanup is $300,000, and if more grants are not available, the city may have to spend its own money, he said.
People have expressed interest in using the property, just south of downtown, for a business or a community center, Hartman said.
“My goal is to get that cleaned up this year,” he pledged.
3. Butler needs more lots for new homes, with only 10-12 still available, Hartman said.
The city offers tax incentives to owners of new homes and will look at ways of offering incentives to builders, he said.
An estimated 4,551 people work in Butler, a city of 2,700, and those who don’t live there are taking the city’s money and going home, he said.
4. “I would really like to see a downtown storefront incubator,” Hartman said.
In an incubator, several startup businesses could share a space while paying low rents.
“If you want to go forward, if you want to grow, the city’s going to have to take some steps that they don’t normally take” to encourage businesses, he said. “We do need some help downtown,” with six or seven empty buildings, he added.
5. “We’re going to have to be persistent” to obtain a state grant for a south-side sewer project after being turned down twice, Hartman said.
The project would eliminate water in basements and lead to “a better quality of life for people on the south side” of the city, he said.
Waterloo
“We have a lot of exciting things going on in Waterloo,” said new Town Manager Pam Howard.
The town is talking to a couple of developers about a renewal project for downtown, where the town has acquired ownership of the west side of the main business district.
The town will finish phase one of its new Veterans Memorial Park in April. Plans call for fundraising to begin in May for phase two of the park, adding a splash pad, veterans memorial, parking and possibly restrooms.
The town has purchased property immediately north of the fire station as the site for a new public safety building. Howard said the town could build a new fire station on the newly purchased site, then move the Waterloo Marshal’s Department into the existing fire station.
To keep citizens informed, Howard said, the town will launch a new community letter in March.
“We’re a bedroom community to Auburn, and we’re OK with that,” Howard said. “We want housing development on our south side.”
She concluded, “I think we have a bright future.”
Chamber Executive Director Shannon Carpenter outlined some of the organization’s plans for 2020.
The chamber sponsored 50 events in 2019, but this year it will reduce the number of events and focus on quality, she said.
In April, 1st Source Bank will present a seminar on fraud prevention. Three Business Unplugged events are planned in March at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, in June at the Auburn City Steakhouse and in August at the Auburn Brewing Company.
The chamber will continue offering its health insurance plan for small businesses. Carpenter said 25 businesses already have enrolled.
The chamber also is working toward a “map of services,” which Carpenter described as “documenting who is doing what on the needs and problems facing our community.”
