AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission approved development plans for three new west-side businesses and tabled discussion on a new Dollar General for the east side at Tuesday’s meeting.
Department of Building, Planning and Development Administrator Kellie Knauer said Thursday plans for Chipotle, Texas Roadhouse and Verizon — all to be built in the Auburn Crossing Subdivision — were approved with conditions.
Those conditions include: addressing comments from the city’s routing committee; submitting two copies of development plans for final approval and signature by the plan commission president and secretary; installing erosion control measures in accordance with the approved stormwater control plan; the secondary plat for the Auburn Crossing Subdivision be approved and recorded; approval of the drainage plan from the DeKalb County Drainage Board and a submitting a utility service agreement for encroachment of the parking area into the easement.
Verizon will be 2,009 square feet. Chipotle will be 2,293 square feet. Texas Roadhouse will be 8,315 square feet.
“They’re going to be working on the John Ketcham Drain that runs right through that site and is going to play a significant role in the drainage in that area,” Knauer said.
“The current drain goes under the existing Pizza Hut building,” she continued. “When that building is demolished, they’re going to ensuring that drain is functioning while they reconstruct the whole drain itself and reroute that.”
Knauer said secondary plat approval for Auburn Crossing is “kind of a separate, ongoing thing that needs to be done before we can issue building permits.”
Before certificates of occupancy will be issued, all public infrastructure must be completed, she said.
“We kind of anticipate those will kind of happen together, the infrastructure and the buildings will all kind of go up in one piece,” Knauer explained. “We won’t have roads done and then one building, it’ll all be at the same time kind of thing.”
The proposed Dollar General is anticipated to be about 10,000 square feet, to be located on East 7th Street, just east of the Heimach Senior Center.
The primary plat and development plan were tabled as the developer needs to talk with the Indiana Department of Transportation to determine S.R. 8 access requirements. The business will be located south of Witt Drive and east of Smith Drive.
“We just want to have some more conversations before that moves on to the next step,” Knauer said.
The next plan commission meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 6.
