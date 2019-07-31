AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County will host coffee and cards for its Silver Club for older adults Friday at 11 a.m. in the YMCA Cafe. Participants do not need to have YMCA memberships. Anyone with questions may contact Jon Lies at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org or call 925-9622.
