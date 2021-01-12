AUBURN — DeKalb County has been notified that it will be awarded federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as appropriated by Congress.
DeKalb County has been recommended to receive an estimated $11,591 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. This funding is through the normal Phase 38 of EFSP funding.
The selection is made by a national board that is chaired and awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way. The local board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of nonprofit and public leadership will determine how the funds are to be distributed among local agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds. In anticipation of this award and deadlines, the Local EFSP Board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply for the funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and; if they are private voluntary organizations, they must have a voluntary boards.
DeKalb County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Funds previously through Shelter Ministries, Catholic Charities, Hope's Landing, Hearten House and Inspiration Ministries.
Nonprofit organizations or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Bobbie Golani, senior administrative officer, Catholic Charities, for an application at bgolani@ccfwsb.org or leave a message for her at 925-0917. The deadline for applications to be received is Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.