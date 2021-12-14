AUBURN — An Auburn woman who crashed the vehicle she was driving into a tree after consuming alcohol was placed on probation for three years by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Nanatte Jennings, 62, of the 4900 block of C.R. 59, received a three-year suspended sentence as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. As a term of probation, Jennings must serve 90 days on home detention.
Jennings and a passenger suffered injuries when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree in the 7200 block of S.R. 8 on Dec. 14, 2020. Police reported that Jennings sustained a broken left wrist and laceration to her right ankle. Her passenger, Oren Dallas, sustained a broken sternum and rib.
“It was a pretty serious accident,” said DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe. He said both Jennings and Dallas were lucky it was not more serious than it was.
Brown told Jennings she “dodged a bullet to a certain extent,” and that the accident could have cost Dallas his life.
“This is serious stuff,” he added.
Jennings may not consume alcohol while she is on home detention. Brown further ruled that she may not consume alcohol for 180 days once her home detention is complete.
Her driving license was suspended for one year, with credit for time suspended since March 29.
