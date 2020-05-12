AUBURN — Sheriff David Cserep II is creating a quarantine area inside the DeKalb County Jail in response to the coronavirus.
Monday, the DeKalb County Commissioners authorized Cserep to spend $4,735 on the project.
Cserep said the quarantine area will include six cells in the intake area of the jail.
“We will be modifying the current air system to pull air out of the cell area and push out, creating negative air flow while inmates are in quarantine,” Cserep said in an email. “Once the inmate is deemed fever-free after seven days, they become eligible to go to general population. Inmates who leave the facility for any length of time are required to re-quarantine before joining the general population.”
Cserep said the negative air flow will protect inmates and staff from ventilation spread of COVID-19. He said the cells in the quarantine area will hold approximately 14 inmates.
The jail staff is checking temperatures of all inmates three times a day, Cserep said. Staff members have their temperatures are checked twice a day, once when arriving for their work shifts and again when going off duty.
Jail staff members wear personal protective equipment while checking temperatures and while passing out meals and medications, the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.