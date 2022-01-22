GARRETT — The City of Garrett is moving forward to create an extra-territorial planning jurisdiction (EPJ).
At the request of City Planner Milton Otero, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff introduced the planning concept that would extend permitting and planning outside of the city limits but adjacent to its boundaries at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Common Council. Otero was not present at the session.
Under Indiana Code, Garrett as an Indiana municipality, is empowered to exercise jurisdiction up to two miles outside of the city limits. Garrett plans to exercise the two-mile limit on properties east of the city limits.
Much time has been spent identifying the areas as Garrett’s EPJ. Otero, along with the DeKalb County Planning Department, created a map identifying areas mainly east of Garrett toward C.R. 19 and areas somewhat north and south of the city, Brinkerhoff said. The map will be submitted for approval by the Garrett Plan Commission following a public hearing on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. Approval for the creation of the EPJ will also be considered.
Brinkerhoff emphasized the EPJ is neither an annexation nor a precursor to annexation, will not change zoning, and will not change tax rates or add new taxes. Properties will still be subject to ordinances of DeKalb County and will still have the same oversight by the DeKalb County Commissioners, DeKalb County Council and all DeKalb County offices, excluding the DeKalb County Department of Development.
Mayor Todd Fiandt asked Otero and Brinkerhoff’s office to look into what it takes to establish an extra-territorial planning jurisdiction.
“The thought behind the statute is that if any development is going to occur just outside the city limits, it may or may not be annexed but it still should be consistent with our planning and our zoning and our comprehensive plan,” Brinkerhoff said, noting the statute has been on the books for years for cities and towns to be able to do this.
Brinkerhoff said Otero has been in contact with County Planning Director Chris Gaumer to ensure Garrett is in lockstep with the same procedures taken by Auburn and Waterloo who have also created extra-territorial jurisdictions.
The process requires submittal of the map and documents to the county plan commission for recommendation but does require an up or down vote on their behalf, Brinkerhoff said.
“Then, we are going to have a meeting with the stakeholders — the property owners in the area we have identified at EPJ to take as much time as they need to explain what it means,” and to have the opportunity to make better decisions based upon the Garrett Comprehensive Plan.
“The mayor wanted us to take great pains that I think we are to definitely reach out to the stakeholders so the people know what we are doing,” he added, hopefully to avoid a lot of misinformation and rumors.
