WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools conducted its annual science fair March 1 for middle and high school students.
Isaac Hefty was the overall winner in the junior division for DeKalb Middle School students and Matthias Hefty was the overall winner in the senior division for DeKalb High School students.
In the junior division, these students participated each receiving a ribbon and medallion: Jane Engelberth, Isaac Hefty, Maddison Johnston, Abigail Young and Alexandria Baumgartner.
In the chemistry category, Maddison Johnston earned second place with a trophy and Jane Engelberth earned first place with a trophy and a $50 prize.
In physics and astronomy, Abigail Young earned second place with a trophy and Isaac Hefty earned first place with a trophy and $50 prize.
In plant science, Alexandria Baumgartner earned first place with a trophy and $50 prize.
Overall winners were as follows: fifth place with a ribbon, Abigail Young; fourth place with a ribbon, Maddison Johnston; third place with a ribbon, trophy, and $100 prize, Jane Engelberth; second place with a ribbon, trophy, and $200 prize, Alexandria Baumgartner; and first place overall with a ribbon, trophy, and $300 prize, Isaac Hefty.
“Whenever I am in my workshop trying to glue stuff together, everything from wood to PVC pipe, I could never get them to stick together,” Isaac Hefty said of his project. “This led to my project which was to determine which glue had the strongest hold.
“I tested three different types of glues on a PVC pipe. The results were consistent across my three trials. Elmer’s glue was not advertised as a super glue and consistently performed as expected by breaking immediately. The two super glues were very close in their performance, but Loctite did outperform Gorilla Glue overall.”
In the senior division, the following students participated each receiving a ribbon and medallion: Veronicka Bauman, Titus Refner, Isabella Adame, Cord Akey, Kate Engelberth, Lydia Bennett, Owen Long, Matthias Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer, Olivia Woodcox and Olivia Rigby.
In the biomedical and health science category, Veronicka Bauman earned first place with a trophy and $75 prize.
In plant science, Titus Refner earned third place with a trophy, Kate Engelberth and Lydia Bennett earned second place with a trophy, and Isaac Schweitzer earned first place with a trophy and $75 prize.
In physics and astronomy, Cord Akey earned first place with a trophy and $75 prize.
In animal science, Owen Long earned second place with a trophy, and Matthias Hefty earned first place with a trophy and $75 prize.
In behavioral and social science, Isabella Adame earned second place with a trophy, and Olivia Woodcox earned first place with a trophy and $75 prize.
Overall in the senior division, overall winners were as follows: Titus Refner, fifth place with a ribbon; Kate Engelberth and Lydia Bennett, fourth place with a ribbon; Isaac Schweitzer, third place with a ribbon and $100 prize; Olivia Woodcox, second place with a ribbon and $300 prize; and Matthias Hefty, first place with a ribbon and $500 prize.
“My high school business is goat production which consists of raising 30 boer does year-round,” Matthias Hefty said of his project.
“Boer goats commonly consume parasitic worms that can cause a decrease in weight or even death. Treating the goats properly is extremely important to ensure herd health.
“The problem is a fecal sample needs to be sent to the vet to know the type of parasitic worms the goats can have, costing money and time,” he explained. “This led me to create four different fecal flotation solutions to test against the vet’s solution. I found these solutions can help farmers save money and improve herd health.”
Science fair coordinator Chris Refner thanked community members and businesses that help to make this happen.
Businesses who donated prize money include “mega-donor” Metal Technologies, as well as Rathburn Tool, Star Technologies, Bowers Engineering, Therma-Tru, Nucor, Auburn Moose Lodge and Cranston Law for their financial support. Refner also thanked judges Emily Wrona, Lisa Conrad, Judge Adam Squiller, Ron Hefty, Cameron Moore, Wes Hussleman, Susan Zuber, Angie Holt, Mayor Mike Ley and Pastor Mark Mahoney.
