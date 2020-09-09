WATERLOO — A contract to extend the Auburn-Waterloo Bikeway has been awarded to Pulver Asphalt Paving of Albion for $239,719.
The Waterloo Town Council made the decision Tuesday night in its meeting at the Waterloo Depot.
Pulver has until August 2021 to complete the project, which will lengthen the bikeway by about one-half mile to the north along C.R. 427, reaching Walnut Street (C.R. 28).
The project cost is about 5% over an engineer’s estimate, due to the price for a box culvert along the route, Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard said. The council agreed to use the town’s economic development income tax funds for the extra costs.
The council discussed plans for Halloween and the town’s hopes to permit trick-or-treat activities from door-to-door on Friday, Oct. 30. The council will make final decision in October with advice from the county health department.
Plans for the annual Holiday Train party at the depot in late November or early December will depend on the governor’s directives for COVID-19 safety. Current rules would limit total attendance to 250 people, possibly with a lower limit on people inside the event’s tent.
The Indiana Community Housing and Development Authority has approved Waterloo for proceeding with phase two of a funding campaign for new Veterans Park. The next set of improvements would include a veterans memorial, splash pad and restrooms.
Howard said the town will wait to hold a kickoff event when U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and state officials can attend under COVID-19 restrictions.
“Hopefully we can get that going this spring,” Howard said about the park fund drive.
Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs received permission to seek a grant for new air packs for firefighters.
The fire department’s 42 air tanks were purchased in 2006 and have 15-year lifespan, Hobbs said. The cost of replacing them is estimated at $26,000 to $27,000.
The council members signed a letter expressing appreciation to Meg Zenk upon her pending retirement as executive director of the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
