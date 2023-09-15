WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will host the Baron Brigade Marching Invitational Saturday.
WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will host the Baron Brigade Marching Invitational Saturday.
Eighteen bands from around northeast Indiana will compete in six classes. The Baron Brigade will perform in exhibition at 9:25 p.m.
The day begins with Scholastic Class B competition. Eastside’s Marching Blazer Pride performs at 3 p.m., followed by Heritage (3:13 p.m.), Wawasee (3:26 p.m.), Bluffton (3:39 p.m.) and Manchester (3:52 p.m.).
Scholastic Class A follows, with Wayne performing at 4:05 p.m., New Haven (4:18 p.m.) and Snider (4:31 p.m.). Awards for Scholastic Class A and Class B will follow.
Following a break, competition resumes with Open Class D. Adams Central takes the field at 6 p.m., followed by Triton (6:15 p.m.) and Woodlan (6:30 p.m.).
In Open Class C, Leo performs at 6:45 p.m. and Garrett’s Railroader Regiment at 7 p.m.
After another break, Open Class B competition begins at 8 p.m., with Columbia City, followed by Huntington North (8:15 p.m.), East Noble’s Marching Knights (8:30 p.m.) and North Side (8:45 p.m.).
Northrop is the only Open Class A band participating, performing at 9 p.m.
After the Baron Brigade’s exhibition performance, open class awards will be presented.
