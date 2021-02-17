Last week's column provided the common short list of co-parenting challenges, and today I want to begin highlighting each one of those challenges.
I will start with the challenge: "Lack of communication, or disrespectful communication." If your co-parenting relationship lacks communication, or the communication is less than ideal, it is safe to say your co-parenting journey will not be off to a good start.
The most common complaint in my workshop, as an example, is how someone is addressed or responded to. If the communication is by text, it is very easy to misunderstand, easy to misinterpret and easy to assume tone and attitude behind what is received. If you are in the middle of conflict, then communication goes down the hill from there. If you are communicating in person and you still harbor anger and emotion about your separation or divorce circumstance, then it is easy to see how the above also applies.
Text is a very common form of communication for co-parents, even though and even if co-parents are using a co-parenting app. Using a co-parenting app allows co-parents to think before hitting the "send" button, keeping in mind that co-parenting app correspondence can be used, and sometimes does get used in litigation. I have written before my opinion about using a co-parenting app (there are many to choose from), as a tool to learn how to communicate respectfully and responsibly, especially if communication with an ex is challenging for you. Remember, so much of what goes wrong in co-parenting is anger and emotion-driven and it usually does start with communication.
Now, examine the communication with your ex and decide if anger and emotion are getting in the way of respectful and responsible communication, no matter if by text, phone, email, or co-parenting app. Be honest with the answer, acknowledge and recognize what your responsibility is in communication being less than respectful and less than ideal, and then begin change.
