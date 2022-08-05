AUBURN — The demolition of a building in downtown Auburn is moving forward for the safety of the city’s residents.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to address the demolition order signed on July 28 by the Auburn Building and Planning Department.
Tri-State Memorials, at 300 E. 7th St., was deemed unsafe by city officials and a private engineering service in May. Since then, the two-story building owned by Jeff Foulks has been closed and a fence has been placed around it in an effort to protect citizens.
The business, which began on the corner of 7th and Jackson streets, has called downtown Auburn home since 1882. Foulks said the business moved to its current location in 1903. He purchased the building in 1985.
Kellie Knauer, building, planning and development director, said the building was deemed unsafe during the May 27 board of works and public safety meeting. She said the building has already partially collapsed and is in danger of additional collapse. The extent of the current damage is the rear 11 feet of the building.
Since the building was deemed unsafe, Foulks and his lawyer has been working hand-in-hand with city administration to come to a resolution. With no resolution, the city has recommended the demolition of the building.
Knauer said her department began investigating the structure after a complaint from an individual.
“It is structurally unsound based on the engineer’s findings,” she said. “It has come to the point where demolition is the best option for the building.”
The structure also features two upstairs apartments. The residents in those apartments have had to relocate.
Foulks said he is looking at continuing the business, but no decision has been made on a new location at this point.
The meeting is open to the public.
