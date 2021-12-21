AUBURN — In an effort to take the city’s departments in a different direction, the City of Auburn has made a change at the top of Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric.
Mayor Mike Ley confirmed Monday afternoon that the city has parted ways with Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric. The move came late last week.
Ley said that Schweitzer was doing the job of three individuals, serving as general manager of Auburn Essential Services, general manager of Auburn Electric and working as manager of information and technology for the city.
“That work load is way beyond the possibility of one person,” Ley said.
The three departments were somewhat combined in 2017 during Mayor Norm Yoder’s administration. Before that time, each department had its own general manager.
“I feel the best course of action moving forward to meet the needs of the city is to split the three up,” Ley said. “We foresee a lot ahead.”
Ley also pointed to Schweitzer’s 2022 salary of $210,892.50, plus city benefits, a paid cell phone and unlimited use of a city vehicle.
“That is just too extreme for a small Midwestern city,” he said. “You have to look far and wide to find an individual salary over $200K.
“That is more than three times some other department heads,” Ley added.
With the change, the mayor said those departments are currently operating as is until general manager positions can be filled.
Ley said he met with all of the employees in each of the departments on Monday to assure them of no other changes.
“All of our employees are valuable,” he said.
