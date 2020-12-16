AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council on Tuesday completed action on a tax abatement and refinancing of sewer bonds.
Auburn Gear was granted a tax phase-in on $3,164,205 worth of new equipment. The company will receive a standard, five-year phase-in, with taxation starting at zero and increasing by 20% each year.
Auburn Gear CEO Shane Terblanche told the council on Dec. 1 that the new machines will allow Auburn Gear to resume making parts it had outsourced to China.
Terblanche said the company expects to see significant growth, and he intends to continue to upgrade or replace older machinery at the plant on Auburn Drive.
Terblanche said at a November meeting that Auburn Gear employs 148 people. The company’s website says Auburn Gear designs and manufactures custom-engineered wheel drives, axle drive components, and specialty drives for mobile equipment.
The council approved issuing up to $16.5 million in sewer bonds to take advantage of current low interest rates.
The bond issue will refinance an existing $10.5 million balance on bonds from 2009, saving an estimated $436,000 and achieving a slightly lower annual payment, Mayor Mike Ley said earlier this month.
The low rates also make it possible to finance an additional $2.7 million in new improvements for the water pollution control utility, Ley said. The city will buy a centrifuge to process sludge and a vactor truck to clean sewer lines.
The refinancing will allow fast-tracking a federally mandated project from 2024 to possibly 2022, the mayor said. The project is designed to reduced overflows of untreated sewage into Cedar Creek during heavy rains, as required by a federal order with a deadline of 2028. The project will take place underground along the north side of the creek in Eckhart Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.