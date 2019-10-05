Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., closed executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., public meeting.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. A closed executive session will take place at 10 a.m. at the Mayor’s Office to interview prospective applicants for the position of police officer.
