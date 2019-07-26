Questa Education Foundation’s 2019 spring graduating class includes three students from DeKalb County.
Ashleigh Depew and Brandi Dawson both graduated from Trine University with degrees in exercise science. Brittany Hartman graduated from the University of Saint Francis with a degree in nursing.
Questa’s mission is to invest in talented students from the area and help fund their education. In return, the students will become valuable assets to the northeast Indiana workforce, while also beginning successful careers with less debt.
Many Questa scholars received low-interest forgivable loans: 50% in loan forgiveness for living and working in northeast Indiana for five years following graduation, plus an additional 25% of the total loan is paid back when they attend and graduate from one of the eight partner regional institutions. A scholar can borrow $20,000 with the possibility of having to pay back only $5,000.
Questa’s partner schools include Grace College, Indiana Tech, Manchester University, Huntington University, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, Trine University, Ivy Tech Community College, and the University of Saint Francis.
Questa said its scholars are contributing to the economy of northeast Indiana as insurance agents, engineers, firefighters, nurses, teachers, marketers, analysts and entrepreneurs.
The 2019 graduating class includes 70 students from Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties. They have received their associate or bachelor’s degrees in various fields, and several already are employed in the area in companies and organizations such as the University of Saint Francis, Warsaw Community Schools, Weigand Construction and MedPro Group.
Funding for Questa Scholars comes from local and regional foundations, businesses and organizations.
More information is available online at questafoundation.org or by calling 407-6494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.