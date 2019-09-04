AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s proposed 2020 budget includes 3% pay raises for all city employees, Mayor Norm Yoder said Tuesday night.
The Auburn Common Council took its first formal look at the $90.9 million budget and began the process of passing it.
The 2020 budget includes $18.3 million for city government operations and $72.6 million for the city’s utilities, topped by $50 million for the electric utility.
This year’s budget earmarks $17.6 million for government functions and $69.1 million for utilities, totaling $86.8 million.
Other highlights described by Yoder:
• The police budget will pay for a duty belt and accessories for each reserve officer, along with $1,000 to $2,000 for duties. “We’re trying to encourage a little more participation and reward that participation” by reserves, Yoder said.
• Police officers also will receive new bulletproof vests.
• Four new dump trucks will replace older models for city departments.
• The parks department’s full-time staff will increase by one, along with a decrease in part-time staff. Mowing will be done by the staff instead of a contractor.
• City contributions to the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the DeKalb Humane Society will increase by $500 apiece, bringing both up to $11,500 per year.
• The budget includes money to pay for a new comprehensive plan for the city.
The council also began the process of approving 2020 salaries for elected officials.
Councilmen amended the ordinance to raise the proposed pay for the clerk-treasurer. A proposal listed the 2020 salary at $2,675 ($69,550 per year), which would have been an increase of 6%.
Councilman Mike Watson proposed a greater increase for the clerk-treasurer to $2,711 biweekly ($70,486 per year), a raise of 7.4%. The council approved the change.
Even with the amendment, the salary is “underpaid for what the clerk does,” Councilman Kevin Webb remarked.
The ordinance would set a rate for the mayor of $2,730.77 biweekly ($71,000 annually) — an increase of 6% — and for council members of $202.84 ($5,274 per year), up 3%.
Webb said he would like to see an increase in City Attorney Erik Weber’s rate of $105 per hour for litigation. He said that is well below the going rate.
Yoder noted that Weber is paid a retainer for routine business. Next year’s proposed salary for the city attorney is $44,608 annually
The rate for litigation is “his way of giving back to the community in many ways,” Yoder said. He added, “Hopefully, we don’t use many of those hours” for litigation.
Weber said he appreciated Webb’s comments, but added, “We have to operate within the budget.”
The council began considering a wage-and-salary ordinance for all city employees. It uses broad pay ranges instead of specific amounts for each position.
Councilman Mike Walter proposed that exact pay rates should be posted on the city’s website, but received no support. Yoder responded that precise compensation rates are available on the Indiana Gateway website, gateway.ifionline.org.
Walter and Yoder disagreed about whether the salaries on Indiana Gateway are a year out of date. A check by The Star showed that 2018 pay rates are the most recent posted on Gateway. The Gateway reports show actual compensation, not intended pay, so 2019 pay could not have been posted yet.
On a separate issue, the council scheduled a special public meeting on Nov. 11 for discussion of annexing the Bridgewater North subdivision. A final vote on the annexation would occur Dec. 17.
