AUBURN — Within the month, C.R. 29 between C.R. 62 and 60 will be permanently closed as the DeKalb County Airport continues with its runway extension process.
Russ Couchman, DCAA manager/treasurer, said discussion on the runway extension at the airport is something that has been talked about for nearly two decades.
Over the past several years, the project has become a reality as the airport has taken acquisition of needed property to the east of the airport. It also included the extension of C.R. 62 between C.R. 29 and C.R. 31, which was completed last fall and turned over to the county.
In preparation for the closing of the road, signs will be in place reminding drivers in the coming weeks. The road will then be closed with barricades at each end before May 4 when work is scheduled to begin.
Couchman said the work will begin at the east end of the property bordering C.R. 31. Crews will then work westward as they grade and level the land while installing the needed drainage. This portion of the project has an estimated cost of $2.2 million.
The runway extension project is being funded through grant dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration and local funding. With each phase, the airport board has applied for grant dollars to pay for the project.
The work included the demolition of four houses that stood on the property east of the airport. Leveling work is scheduled to be completed this year with hopes of paving the runway in 2023, completing that portion of the project. The last phase, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024, includes a new parallel taxiway.
The extension will take the airport’s current runway from 5,003 feet to 7,100 feet, giving DeKalb County Airport the longest general aviation runway in the state. The airport’s upgraded technology and amenities currently classify it as a regional airport.
“This has been a labor of love for so many board members,” Couchman said. “Board member after board member have picked up where the others left off to complete the project.”
Couchman said of the current mix of aircraft on the market that make up the jet fleet, none can operate safely at full loads outside of standard weather conditions with the current runway. With an extension of 6,400 feet, three-quarters could operate with full loads in any weather conditions. At 7,000 feet, 100% of the fleet can operate safely under most conditions.
The 7,100 feet gives the airport full coverage in any weather for any business jet that may land at the airport. The only thing that would limit jets would be “extreme weather conditions.”
“This is all about safety,” Couchman said.
This will also open the airport up to charter jet owners who currently have limits only allowing them to land at airports with runways of 7,000 feet or more.
“We believe we will see more traffic with the extension,” he said.
From Oct. 12, 2021 when the airport’s new airplane tracking system was installed until Thursday, 487 business jets landed or took off from the airport. Records include 514 helicopter operations, 246 multi-engine airplane operations and 4,424 single engine airplanes for a total operations of 5,671.
“We are busier than a lot of people realize,” he said.
In an effort to finish the runway project, other projects have been put on hold at the airport. Couchman is hoping those items can be addressed once the project is complete. One of those issues includes the need for additional hanger space at the airport.
“Once it is complete, we will be able to catch up on projects that need to be done,” Couchman said.
