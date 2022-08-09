AUBURN — A Butler man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl and using a cell phone to “peep” at her while she was in a bathroom.
Jeffery Jay Cook, 44, of the 3700 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony and voyeurism, a Level 6 felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court II by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, Cook is accused of performing an act on a child who was age 13. The incident is alleged to have taken place on May 5.
The girl also disclosed to police an incident where she was in a bathroom and located a cell phone that was in a recording mode on camera setting. Cook’s face was observed on the camera setting it up, the affidavit said.
When interviewed by police, Cook admitted putting the phone in the bathroom but said he was doing it to try and catch the girl taking photographs of herself and that he feared she was sending them to people, the affidavit said.
Cook adamantly denied touching the girl, but then told police it was taken out of context and was an accident, the affidavit said.
Cook appeared by video link from the DeKalb County Jail for an initial hearing Monday.
Judge Monte Brown entered a preliminary not-guilty plea on Cook’s behalf and set bond at $20,000 cash or a $2,000 clerk’s bond.
Cook’s next hearing will be Oct. 10.
